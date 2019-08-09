Police seek help in identifying man

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The Mt. Pleasant Police Department is looking for help to identify a man who reportedly “groped” a woman at the Shell Station at 799 South Mission Street July 13th.



The incident happened around 10 a.m. The woman reported it about 2:45 p.m. and said the suspect was a thin build “white younger man, 5 feet 6 inches tall, with facial hair.”



She reported he was wearing blue jeans with a gray cut-off shirt and work boots.



The Mt. Pleasant PD is asking anyone with information about the incident, or who knows the identy of the suspect, to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 989-779-9111.

