Police seek owners of stolen goods

June 22, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Clare Police Chief Brian Gregory announced last Friday that series of vehicle larcenies on April 24th has been resolved and stolen property recovered.He said, “We have recovered property that was not reported to us as stolen. If you have had items taken from your vehicle and didn’t report it, please contact us. If you are a victim of this crime and can identify the property stolen from you we would like to speak to you.”

Information from Sgt. Greg Kolhoff at the CPD said, “The Clare Police Department took reports for larceny from vehicles at several locations in the city of Clare. During the course of investigating an assault complaint it was learned several witnesses may have been involved in the larcenies. Subsequent to that information the witnesses were interviewed and all confessed to involvement. At this time we recover property from several of the incidents and some that have not been reported. We have also contacted the Clare County Sheriff’s Office as it appears they had similar incidents in the same time frame.”

At this time no arrests have been made and the reports were submitted for review by the Clare County Prosecutor.