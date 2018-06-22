Police seek owners of stolen goods

June 22, 2018
Information from Sgt. Greg Kolhoff at the CPD said, “The Clare Police Department took reports for larceny from vehicles at several locations in the city of Clare. During the course of investigating an assault complaint it was learned several witnesses may have been involved in the larcenies. Subsequent to that information the witnesses were interviewed and all confessed to involvement. At this time we recover property from several of the incidents and some that have not been reported. We have also contacted the Clare County Sheriff’s Office as it appears they had similar incidents in the same time frame.”
At this time no arrests have been made and the reports were submitted for review by the Clare County Prosecutor.
