Police seek suspects

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Department is looking for whoever is responsible for damaging 13 vehicles at Deerfield Apartment in Union Township last Sunday morning.

Isabella Sheriff Michael Main said in a Wednesday release that they received an initial report of two vehicles being damaged at the 3400 East Deerfield Road location at 3:02 a.m.

A surveillance camera recorded three “subjects” in and around the vehicles reported as damaged, Main said.

The next morning, eleven more damaged vehicles were reported. “Most of the vehicles had mirrors broken off from the vehicle,” Main said.

He said there was a large party in the apartment complex during the night.

A deputy investigating found and collected blood from one of the damaged vehicles that is believed to have come from a suspect, Main said. He said the blood would be sent to a lab for testing.

Anyone with information relating to the vehicle damage should call the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office at (989) 772-5911.