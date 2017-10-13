Post 558 donates to veterans

The Sons of the American Legion Post 558 in Farwell donated $560 to the Clare County Veterans Services to assist with the purchase of a new van. The current van has been well used and is at the end of its life. The vans are used to transport veterans to much needed medical services; these veterans have no other means of transportation and would otherwise not receive the care they need. According to VA Director Renee Haley, “The Transportation Network is provided by volunteers, who drive sick and disabled veterans to and from Clare, Gladwin and Isabella counties to their VA medical facilities for treatment.” The new van is expected to be in service by the spring of 2018. SAL Adjutant and Army veteran Bob Mulrenin is pictured presenting the donation to Renee Haley.