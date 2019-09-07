Power outage darkens county homes

September 7, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The lights went out Tuesday for 5,973 Consumers Energy customers in Clare County and northern Isabella County and for another 4,197 in Ogema County.



Other surrounding counties fared better with power outages to only 44 in Montcalm County, two in Mecosta, three in Roscommon and 496 in Midland County.



Clare County was hit hardest with 201 to 1,000 without power in and around Farwell and most of Surrey Township out.



Consumer Energy’s outage map showed power outages from M-66 east to midway between Clare and Farwell.



Clare County Emergency Director Jerry Becker said that Consumers had reported an equipment failure. He said the first outage in Lake was reported at 1:37 p.m. Tuesday and that all power was restored by around 9:15 p.m.

