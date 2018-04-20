Prenger slapped with $500k bond for meth lab

April 20, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office deputies, assisting a Michigan Department of Corrections agent with a probation check at a home in Sage Township discovered evidence of methamphetamine manufacturing at the residence.

After getting a search warrant, they discovered a one-pot meth lab and lab components in the residence and recovered them.

David Arthur Prenger, 30, of Gladwin was arrested on charges of maintaining the meth lab and arraigned in 80th District Court for Gladwin County. He was charged with three counts including one of operating a meth lab in the presence of a minor child.

His bond was set at $500,000.

Deputies were assisted in the investigation by MDOC agents from Clare County, the Michigan State Police BAYANET Meth Response unit, the Gladwin Rural Fire Department and Child Protective Services of Gladwin.

The investigation is still open with more charges possible.