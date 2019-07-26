Presley trial set for chainsaw assault

July 26, 2019



Robert Joseph Presley Jr .

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Robert Joseph Presley, Jr., 47 of Clinton Township is facing up to ten years in prison as a felon in possession of firearms (habitual 3rd offender).



The article July 19th in the Review was incorrect. The weapons charges was only one of two cases against Presley.



The second case, scheduled for a jury trial in October relates to his alleged assault against a 38-year-old Madison Heights woman during a domestic assault.



Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis said, “Your article was incorrect.



She explained, “Presley has two cases, one dealt with the weapons charges, to which he [Presley] pled guilty. The other [case] covers the assault with the chainsaw. That [case] still pends a jury trial in October. We didn’t dismiss it for his plea in the weapons case.”



Presley was arrested June 6, 2018 for attacking a woman with a chain saw and dragging her through a fire. The assault happened in the Village of Temple Presley’s Redding Township cabin. He was originally charged with “assault with attempt to murder, nine counts of possession of firearms by a felon, operating while intoxicated, 2nd offense and habitual offender 3rd offense.



Presley attacked the Madison Heights woman during a domestic assault. She was able to get away, flag down a passing motorist who took her to an emergency room for treatment of “serious injuries.” After the assault, Presley, who was intoxicated at the time, drove to the Sheriff’s Office with firearms and ammunition in plain sight in his vehicle. He was on probation for felony weapons offenses at the time. The Michigan State Police investigated the assault and the Clare County Sheriff’s Office handled the firearms investigation.



Presley pled guilty to the first case — the firearms charges — on June 14. He was sentenced Monday by Judge Mienk to 32 months to ten years on each of three counts of “felon in possession of firearms as a habitual 3rd offender with credit for 404 days served. The sentences will run concurrently. He was also ordered to pay $1,334 in fines and costs.

