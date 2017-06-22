Principal, AD, leaving CHS

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Clare High School Principal Ed Hubel and Athletic Director Dan Haggart have both announced their resignation from their respective administrative positions recently.

Hubel will remain with the district. He will be teaching at the Clare Middle School this fall, a position “closer to his heart,” according to officials at the administrative office. He was High School Principal for three years; 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17.

Previously he held the position of Director of Alternative and Adult Education at Pioneer for a year, and before that taught at Pioneer School for a year.

Before coming to Clare he taught at Evart.

He said, “I taught health and physical education for 19 years at Evart Middle and High School before returning to Clare. I also coached varsity boys and girls basketball at Evart. The return to Clare five years ago was a natural fit. Clare has always been home. I am a Clare graduate myself and live on a family farm that has been in the Hubel name for over 100 years.”

He is a 1986 Clare graduate and went to Michigan State University and then transferred to Central Michigan University, where he earned his BS in education.

“I am incredibly proud of what we accomplished at CHS the past three years,” he added. “We have a teaching staff that was all in with the same vision and together we made some positive changes. State test scores improved and the atmosphere of the building has been very positive. More important, we have expanded student opportunities. Early Middle College has been a success and should continue to grow with the changes it State regulations. Dual Enrollment has expanded tremendously and with help from the Clare community our co-op program has been recognized around the state and other districts are trying to emulate what we have started. All of these things are giving CHS students opportunities to succeed in many different career paths when they graduate from CHS.”

Hubel said, “We have fantastic students at CHS. I would have never considered a principal job in any other district but working with the class kids at CHS has been a pleasure. It is no secret my heart is in the classroom. I have always considered myself a teacher and coach not a principal. The opportunity to return to the classroom was an easy decision for me. I look forward to teaching health and PE at Clare Middle School. This is a great district and I plan to be a part of it for many more years. Someday I hope to retire from the district I graduated from.”

Haggart is leaving the Clare School District to take a post as AD and Dean of Students at Sacred Heart Academy in Mt. Pleasant. He will be at Clare through June 30. “I will miss Clare,” he said, “but this is an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.” He will start his duties at Sacred Heart in July, he said.

Haggart has been the Clare Athletic Director twice in the past 17 years. He was named AD for the second time in June of 2013 and is contracted for the position through Athletics Management of McBain.

Before that he was the AD and Attendance Administrator for Clare High School from July of 2000 to June of 2004. He was a Substitute Teacher for the Clare-Gladwin Regional Education Service District from 2004 to 2008 and for Willsub from 2008 to 2013. He also did his student teaching at Clare High School in 1999.

He has an Associate of Arts and a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Northwood University, is a graduate from Saginaw Valley State University with a major in Social Studies and a minor in Mathematics, and has a Masters from Central Michigan University in Educational Administration – School Principalship.

Haggart said, “It is an exciting new chapter in my professional career, but it is also bittersweet, due to all of the time I have worked here and all of the history that I have been a part of.” He continued, “this is the school I grew up in and have seen grow. I am proud of everything that I have been able to do for Clare Public Schools over the years and will look back on it fondly. Know that I will always be a Pioneer, no matter where I am.”

Both administrative positions have been posted and applications will be reviewed and interviews held to fill the High School Principal’s slot and hire a new Athletic Director for the Clare District next month.