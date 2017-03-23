Probate Court registrar arrested

A Clare County Probate Court juvenile registrar, Steffi Brasington, 55, has been placed on administrative leave and is facing charges that could mean two years in prison and another year in jail after she allegedly led officers on a high speed chase while intoxicated March 12th.

According to a release from Undersheriff Dwayne Miedzianowski at the Clare County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were patrolling on Old State Avenue in Surrey Township just after midnight when they saw a silver SUV driving north erratically on the “shoulder of the road at a high rate of speed.”

When deputies attempted to stop the northbound vehicle which continued to drive erratically, Miedzianowski said, the vehicle “failed to stop.”

He said, “The vehicle gained speed, passing another north bound vehicle and turned onto east bound US-10.” The vehicle continued to flee the deputies for about two miles further on US-10 before stopping.

Deputies said the woman, Brasington, of Farwell, appeared to be “highly intoxicated.”

Roadside testing determined she was too intoxicated to be operating a vehicle. According to court documents, she blew a .08.

Bransington was arrested and lodged at the Gladwin County Jail.

March 21, Brasington was arraigned in 80th District Court by Magistrate Steven Worpell on charges authorized by Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis including: Police Officer – Fleeing 4th degree; and a misdemeanor charge of Operating While Intoxicated second offense.

Bond was set at $7,500/10 percent. Brasington was released on bond.