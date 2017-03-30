Project continues despite Walmart

By Pat Maurer

Walmart may have decided not to build its supercenter in Clare, but that isn’t stopping Clare Northern Group from getting their Colonville Road property ready for other commercial development.

CNG, owned by the trio of Ron Kunse, Steve Stark and Tom Kunse, plans to have the infrastructure in place and an access road complete sometime next year.

The project started a couple of years ago, Stark said Wednesday. Central Michigan Contracting, owned by Bo Dunkle of Farwell, is on site and just last week started the installation of storm sewer on the property. CNG has plans to install water and sanitary sewer as well for the 85 acre parcel just west of the Clare Industrial Park North.

“It will probably be a $1 million project by the time it is done,” Stark said. The infrastructure will be available along a half mile road that connects with the Consumer’s Energy Parkway and goes from Colonville to South Clare Avenue (Old US-27), allowing access to future developers from either road.

Walmart, whose corporate offices announced recently that they no longer plan to build on the north side of the city, owns 16 of the total 85 acres adjacent to the industrial park.

In an email February 15, Anne Hatfield, Walmart spokesperson said, “After much deliberation we have decided not to pursue development of a new store in Kalkaska or Clare at this time. We greatly appreciate the support of the communities, Clare and Kalkaska officials, and others as we have worked through the development process. We are committed to serving customers in and around Central and Northern Michigan and look forward to continuing to innovate our services and invest in improving our existing stores throughout the region.”

“Walmart may not be coming,” Stark said, but other businesses will. We are preparing for future commercial development there.”