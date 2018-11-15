Prosecutor updates charges after Prop 1 passes

November 15, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis posted on Facebook Monday that with last week’s voter approval of Proposal 18-1, the legalization of recreational marijuana, her office would be reviewing recent charges of possession of the drug.

She wrote, “In light of the vote on Proposal 1, we pulled all of our open files that had Possession of Marijuana (Marihuana – depending on how you want to spell it) as the only charge or as one of many other charges in the case that were still pending final disposition in the court system.”

The files were reviewed Monday by Prosecutor Ambrozaitis to determine if the conduct previously alleged would now be legal in light of Proposal 1.”

She said their review of cases found ten with the possession of marijuana as the only charge. Since that would now be legal under the new legislation, those cases will be dismissed as soon as the paperwork is prepared.

She said seven cases had possession of marijuana as one of many other charges in the case. “In those cases (where the conduct alleged about the marijuana would now be legal), she said, “Only the Possession of Marijuana is slated to be dismissed as soon as we can prepare the paperwork. The remaining charges will continue to some disposition.”

In three pending cases which had possession of marijuana as the only charge or as one of the charges, where the suspect’s alleged conduct “was determined to still be illegal under Proposal 1,” those cases “will proceed through the system to some disposition,” she added.

Ambrozaitis concluded, “We have many files where individuals plead guilty and were placed on a delay of sentence and are still currently on that delay of sentence probation. However, since those individuals were convicted and sentenced well before the vote on Proposal 1, we are not going to interfere with those cases.”