Ra Ra’s for Ta Ta’s earns $1500

October 11, 2018

The  Clare-Farwell American Legion Post 558 held its annual Rah Rah for TaTas Friday, October 5.  The program included recognition of the Nancy J Carey Breast Cancer Support Group, prizes, food specials, personal stories and the ever popular Otto Titzling All Male Review Dancers.  The evening raised $1,344 for the victims of this insidious disease. Pictured left to right (back row) are: Dixville Notch, Lusty Sparkles, Night Light and Pork Chop.  In the front are: Otto Titzling, Boom Boom, Vegas and Cleavage Crumbs.  The successful evening (organized by the Ladies Auxiliary Post 558) was meant to be a reminder to women and men alike that October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. 

