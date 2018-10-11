Ra Ra’s for Ta Ta’s earns $1500
October 11, 2018
The Clare-Farwell American Legion Post 558 held its annual Rah Rah for TaTas Friday, October 5. The program included recognition of the Nancy J Carey Breast Cancer Support Group, prizes, food specials, personal stories and the ever popular Otto Titzling All Male Review Dancers. The evening raised $1,344 for the victims of this insidious disease.
Pictured left to right (back row) are: Dixville Notch, Lusty Sparkles, Night Light and Pork Chop. In the front are: Otto Titzling, Boom Boom, Vegas and Cleavage Crumbs. The successful evening (organized by the Ladies Auxiliary Post 558) was meant to be a reminder to women and men alike that October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
