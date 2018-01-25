Racial slur spells suspension for Farwell DPW Chief

By Pat Maurer

Correpondent

Russ Hamilton, Village of Farwell Department of Public Works superintendent, was suspended without pay for two weeks on January 16 after a closed session of the Village Council.

According to the unofficial minutes of the Special Meeting, Hamilton was suspended for “a violation of the employee handbook.”

Village officials would not comment further on the action, however a source that contacted the Review said Hamilton had made a “racial slur” when a Village resident came into the office and said she was surprised that the office was open on Martin Luther King Day January 15th.

Hamilton’s response, according to the source, was, “We don’t celebrate ******* here.”

The Village resident who was reportedly at the office, could not be reached.

The incident was reported to the council, and a special meeting on the matter was called the next day. Hamilton requested a closed session, according to the unofficial minutes.

When the Village Council came back into open session, a motion was made by Gerry Osborn, and seconded by Joe Manley to, “suspend Russ Hamilton without pay for two weeks for a violation of the employee handbook effective January 17 with a return to work date of February 1. There will be a written notice regarding the violation. Russ must relinquish work keys and the company gas card, write a letter to the resident and have no contact with the Village employees or property. Any further violation is immediate dismissal.”

The motion was approved by a unanimous 6-0 vote of the Council with Carl Schafer absent.