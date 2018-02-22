Recovery center finds new home

Ten16 Recovery Network has a new home in Clare. After serving the community for the last 5 years from the 4th floor of the MidMichigan Medical Center, Ten16 has moved it’s Center for Recovery and Wellness just a stones throw from the hospital.

MidMichigan had given notice to the agency in October that it would need its space back, and would need them to find a new home as soon as it was possible to find a suitable location.

Finding a location for a counseling agency is tricky. Given the privacy concerns people have, the agency couldn’t look at the usual store front properties available in the community. They were fortunate to discover the Tanglez Hair Care, 805 Beech Street, was on the market.

After getting approval from the Clare Planning Commission for a Special Use Permit, Ten16 was able to work with Three Rivers Construction, who worked with local contractors, to get the necessary renovations in place. They opened for business in their new location on Monday, February 5th.

“We are so excited to be in this new location. “We have found more people find success in their recovery when they can do it in a community, with a sense of family,” says Sam Price, President/CEO of Ten16. “This beautiful old home gives folks a warm, safe, sober place to gather as they are rebuilding their lives.”

Ten16 emphasizes both treatment and peer supports as a part of the recovery process. People have a chance to work with both a counselor and a recovery coach – a person in long-term recovery themselves who can offer guidance and support based on their own experience. The Center offers drop-in services and scheduled programs in a comfortable, welcoming atmosphere. The Center has casual space including a coffee shop, TV lounge and computer lab, plus meeting rooms, counseling and support offices. Recovery meetings, educational programming, forums, sharing times, treatment services and social activities will be scheduled throughout the week. It is a place where everyone can come together in a space that is safe, fun, and where recovery and wellness is supported.

For more information about the prevention, treatment or support services offered by Ten16 Recovery Network, please call 802-0742 or stop by to talk with one of the staff.