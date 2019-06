Recovery Center set to open

May 31, 2019

Mid-Michigan Recovery Center in Harrison, MI will be hosting an Open House on Saturday, June 1 from Noon to 5:00pm for the public to come tour the facility.



The Center was first conceptualized over two years ago and has been in the process of renovations since that time.



When open and operating the facility will be home to twenty male clients that are seeking help with substance use disorders.



This is Clare County’s first ever men’s only treatment facility.

Share This Post Tweet