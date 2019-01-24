Refurbished caboose earns Yob “Eagle Scout” rank

January 24, 2019

On Sunday, January 6th Boy Scout Troop 620 celebrated Ben Yob earning the rank of Eagle Scout with a court of honor at the Clare Union Depot. Ben started his

scouting in 2007 with the cub scouts at the age of 6. In 2011, he crossed over to the Boy Scouts and worked his way up to Eagle at the age of 17. Ben’s eagle scout project consisted of refurbishing a caboose sitting outside the newly restored Clare Union Depot in the summer of 2017. The crew removed rotten wood on sidewalls of caboose; replaced windows; strengthened support beams; installed new outer sidewalls; prepped, primed and painted new sidewalls as well as rest of outer wood walls that were saved.

Ben led and supervised a crew of 18 different people on this project. His crew consisted of twelve of his fellow scouts from Troop 620, five other youth and one scout leader. Ben and his crew worked over 266.50 hours over a two month period from the end June to the end of August, 2017. Ben worked with a mentor that was a member of the Depot Restoration Committee. He was also advised by the General Contractor for the Clare Depot Project. Over $520 was donated from donors who wanted to support Ben’s Eagle Project.