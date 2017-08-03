Relay for Life Aug. 5

On August 5th, many residents of Gladwin and Clare Counties will join together at the American Cancer Society Relay for Life to help save more lives from cancer.

Relay for Life unites communities across the globe to celebrate people have battled cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action to finish the fight once and for all.

While Relay for Life has been part of Clare County for several years, this year there will be a few new and exciting changes.

The Clare event has combined forces with the Gladwin County Relay for Life and has been moved indoors to the Gladwin Community Arena to beat the heat.

Teams have been planning and working for months to prepare a day full of fun, awareness, recognition, and remembrance.

The opening ceremony will be at 10am and participants will be walking laps until 10 pm, but community members are encouraged to stop out for any part of the day.

There will be activities spread throughout the day such a free cake walks, archery shooting, rock painting, and even a special Kids Time with games geared towards children and families from 1:30-3 p.m.

Several teams will also be selling food and beverages throughout the day- everything from fried pickles and ice cream sundaes to burgers and cotton candy will be available.

Another new feature this year will be the Bucket Raffle. Visitors can purchase tickets for just $1.00 a place them in the buckets for the specific items they’d like a chance to win. The raffle includes many wonderful prizes including, but not limited to: Adirondack chairs, blankets, gift baskets, home décor, and yard games. It will be open until 7 p.m. and you do not have to be present to win.

A significant part of the Relay for Life is to honor those that have battled cancer and remember those that have passed.

The Survivor Ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. and includes a free dinner for cancer survivors.

During this time the American Cancer Society will be recognizing the efforts of individuals in the community and honoring the retirement of Carol Bak, a 20 year volunteer with Reach to Recovery.

The Luminaria ceremony, a moving ceremony which features the track lined with lit luminarias in honor and memory of loved ones, will be held at 8 p.m. followed by a moment of silence and a remembrance lap.

For more information and a complete schedule of the day, please visit relayforlife.org/clarecountymi.