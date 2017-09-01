Relay fundraiser – Boobies, Bangles & Beads on tap Sept. 9,16

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Get ready for fun!

Celebrating the American Cancer Society Relay For Life, the fourth annual Boobies, Bangles and Beads will be held, including fashion show and auction, next Saturday, September 9th from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Harrison Moose Lodge in Harrison and again at the Clare Moose Lodge on September 16th.

If you are wondering what it is all about, Boobies, Bangles and Beads involves some prominent community men in the area attired in fantastic costumes including star-studded bras and loads of fancy ladies apparel.

Attendees will have a chance to vote for their favorite “bra,” for just a dollar and watch the hilarious “fashion show.”

Last year’s top winners were from Peyton Properties in Clare and the Harrison Moose Lodge, who has won the top spot for two years now.

And all of the funds raised at Boobies, Bangles and Beads will go towards the fight against cancer.

It is a great event to support Relay For Life. Some of the committee members who worked tirelessly to organize the events includes Sue Seebeck, Barb Hecker, Pam Mull, Heidi Varner, Julie White and Linda Delong.

At the Relay for Life August 5th residents of both Clare and Gladwin Counties met to help save more lives from cancer and have a lot of fun in the process.

Relay for life unites communities across the globe to celebrate people who have battled cancer, remember loved ones lost from this terrible disease and to take action to finish the fight once and for all. There were many activities during the Walk For Life – free cake walks, archery, rock painting and kids’ games.

Some of the fun events to raise funds for cancer research this summer have included “Bark for Life,” a canine event to fight cancer at Jay’s Sporting Goods August 26; a meeting with Congressman Moolenaar Thursday afternoon giving all Relayers a chance to share with him their cancer stories and tell why they care about research funding; Rock painting and prizes on the first weekend of August at Cops and Doughnuts in Clare and at Gladwin’s Community Arena; a Bucket Raffle in Gladwin County; and fundraisers all year long at many area events.

Relay For Life’s Facebook post said, “While we still don’t know our Event total, we want to say Thank You to EVERYONE who made this year’s Relay For Life of Gladwin and Clare Counties possible! A HUGE thanks to the amazing Event Leadership Team who put countless hours into planning. Thank you to all the amazing Teams who participates in all our various Fundraisers over this year! Thank you to all our fantastic Sponsors this year! And lastly thank you to everyone who took some time out of their day to stop up and support this amazing Event!”

Photos: More photos are on the Facebook page -https://www.facebook.com/boobiesbanglesbeads/?ref=bookmarks