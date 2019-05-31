Rep. Moolenaar presents medals to Kipp’s son

May 31, 2019

Representative Moolenaar presented Leonard Henderson (left) with Harry Kipp’s posthumously awarded medals.

Harry Kipp served his country with distinction and valor during World War II. His military service included the US Army and the US Air Force. Mr. Kipp earned several medals during his service that are now being awarded posthumously. Receiving those medals from Congressman Molenar is Mr. Kipp’s stepson Leonard Henderson.



Among the medals earned by Mr. Kipp are the Good Conduct Medal, The American Defense Medal, The American Campaign Medal, The European-African-Middle East Medal with 3 bronze stars, The World War II Victory Medal, the Army of Occupation Medal, The National Defense Service Medal, The Korean Service Medal, The United Nations Service Medal, The Honorable Service Lapel and the Marksman Badge with rifle bar.



The presentation ceremony took place at the Clare-Farwell American Legion Post 558 on Tuesday, May 28.

