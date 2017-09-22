Rep. Wentworth outlines legislation to Clare council

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Clare City Commissioners hear about possible upcoming legislation from State Representative Jason Wentworth at their regular meeting Monday evening.

Wentworth detailed legislation he is working on including changes to Michigan’s No-Fault law, new low interest loans for small businesses and a possible new formula for revenue sharing next year.

On the No-Fault Insurance issue, Wentworth said the main issue is the catastrophic care fund which requires insurance payments that only affect one to two percent of the insurance carriers and costs $170 annually for each vehicle insured. “Thirty to forty percent of the district is without insurance because they can’t afford it,” he said. “Lobbyists, including auto insurance companies and health care facilities, keep change from happening.”

“If it doesn’t happen this fall, it probably won’t happen,” he said.

He said the fees charged for treating victims of traffic accidents is much more than the cost of treatment for other types of accidents.

Another matter he discussed involved a “Public/Private” partnership in rural northern Michigan which would provide low interest loans to small businesses in operation for more than 20 years. “It would allow the small businesses that want to expand a low interest loan that might not be available from banks.

His third topic was the task force work on a new formula for revenue sharing. “We should have a new formula for next year,” he said.

City Manager Ken Hibl noted that “Jason got the ball rolling again on filling the rail-trail gap through Clare,” saying grant funds could pay a portion of the expense. “We are working on it,” he added.

During the meeting the board also recognized Jon Ringelberg for nine years on the Parks and Recreation Board. Ringelberg has said he won’t ask for reappointment to the board.

With the Commission’s approval of the abandonment of a small portion of the right of way on East Fourth Street, the restoration of the old Mill End building will be able to continue. The additional space is needed for a stairway to be restored on the south side of the building.

With the City’s approval Monday evening, the ordinance prohibiting “open carry” of firearms in the City was changed to allow it. The change brings the City into compliance with State laws, which allow open carry anywhere except schools and health care facilities. The vote was unanimous although Mayor Pro-tem Jean McConnell said her vote was “reluctantly, yes”.

“You should see the Recreational Complex,” said Manager Hibl. The grounds, except for seeding and buildings are ready for use. He asked the Commission to approve remaining pay items for excavation, top soil a pump and seed. He also noted that the Soccer teams and Parks and Recreation Director Joy Simmer have raised $55,000 for the costs through cookie sales and raffles.

The water main project on John R will now be completed by Robbin Harsh at a cost of $39,980 with the approval of a contract with the firm. Harsh had bid $62,000 for the work which was originally given to low bidder Central Contracting. That firm would not be able to complete the work for another month, Hibl said, and Harsh is willing to complete it at the lower price. The work has to be completed before the new pavement is installed on John R and the other streets in the City.

In his report to the Commission, Hibl said the Planning Commission has approved three site plans: Robotic Welded part for a new 12,000 square foot industrial building at its existing site; SharpCo for construction of a new 10,000 square foot industrial building in the City’s North Industrial Park; and FCI of Lansing for construction of a new 19,000 square foot building in the City’s South Industrial Park for three medical marijuana facilities. They also approved three medical marihuana special use permits for FCI: a provisioning license, Class B grow license and a processing center license.

In other business Hibl was selected for the MML Liability & Property Pool Board Election; Pete Spitzley was appointed to the Parks and Recreation Department and the Commission also approved bills payable totaling $44,246.72.