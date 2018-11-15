Republican wave flips BOC control

November 15, 2018

By John Raffel

Correspondent

Clare County Commission chairperson Karen Lipovsky will have two more monthly meetings before calling it a career the end of December.

Lipovsky has served on the commission for 20 years. But Lipovsky a Democrat, was voted out during last week’s election. The new board will consist of six Republicans and one Democrat. The current board has four Democrats and three Republicans.

“It’s very unusual,” Lipovsky said. “They took out all the Democrats. Everybody that was a Democrat lost (contested races).”

The budget has already been approved and the next two agendas should be relatively light, Lipovsky indicated.

“I guess I need to walk away now,” she said.

Her husband passed away on Oct. 29 from ALS, Lipovsky said.

Her departure from the board will mean a new chairperson, who is expected to be elected at the January meeting.