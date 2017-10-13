RESD names students

The Clare-Gladwin Regional Education Service District’s Career & Technical Education program has announced its Students of the Month for September.

The administration and staff congratulate these students, who were selected by teachers for positive performances in their respective CTE classes:

Jonathan Kukulis of Harrison and Adam Bishop of Gladwin (Automotive Technology); Kevin Gamble of Harrison (Business Management); Shane Albertson of Farwell and Nathan Bullard of Gladwin (Construction Trades); Katherine Rahl of Clare and Jonah Cesal of Harrison (Criminal Justice); Tyler Davis of Clare and Katie Lilly of Farwell (Culinary Arts); Theodore Sandridge of Gladwin and Carlos Gerow of Farwell (Digital Media); Taylor Reno of Clare and Erica Bingham of Beaverton (Education Occupations); Madelyn Labeau of Farwell and Marissa Salas-Lerma of Farwell (Health Occupations); Andrew Lockhart of Harrison and James Witte of Gladwin (Advanced Integrated Manufacturing); and Tyler Head of Harrison and Zachary Carpenter of Farwell (Welding Technology).