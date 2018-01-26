RESD praises school boards

The men and women who serve on local school boards have a tough, often thankless job. January offers the opportunity to thank them through School Board Recognition Month, and local school districts are making sure board members know they’re appreciated.

“Knowledgeable, engaged school board members are essential to a successful district,” said Sheryl Presler, superintendent for the Clare-Gladwin Regional Education Service District. “It can be a trying job at times for these dedicated community members – they’re often faced with enormous challenges and tough decisions. School board members too often go unheralded for generously giving their time and talents in the name of the kids in their district. This month is a nice opportunity to ensure they’re properly acknowledged.”

The CGRESD and school officials in Harrison, Farwell, Beaverton, Clare and Gladwin are joining nearly 600 local and intermediate school districts across the state in praising the enduring volunteer efforts of their board members this month.

“They donate hours and hours of personal time, attending meetings and school functions or researching and preparing to be properly informed to make the best decisions for all students,” Presler said. “Beyond that, they give even more through professional development because they know how important it is to stay on top of the ever-changing education landscape. In short, they’re vital, ultra-dedicated people who deserve our gratitude and respect.”

The Michigan Association of School Boards reports there are more than 4,000 such community leaders serving across the state. Counted among those are 40 local residents serving the CGRESD and five local districts. Members of the CGRESD board include President Barbara Richards; Vice President Sue Murawski; Secretary Sarah Kile; Treasurer Clay Maxwell; and Trustee Lynn Grim.

Board members in Harrison are Angie Cullen, Dan Pechacek, Therese Haley, Chad Hathcock, George Gallo, Jackie Woolston and Roger Peterson. Farwell’s members include Joseph Maxey II, Shari Buccilli, Angelina Hammond, Holly Thrush, Kellee Robinson, John Gross and William Geyer Jr.

In Beaverton, board members are Adam Zdrojewski, Daren Burns, Garry Clark, Tammy Grove, Robert Frei, William Reader and Janice Colton. Clare’s board features Ben Browning, Steve Stark, Loren Cole, Sue Murawski, John Miller, Barb Tyler and Kirk Yats. And Gladwin’s board is comprised of Sally Hightower, Carol Darlington, Chris Pellerito, Brad Withrow, Greg Alward, Lisa Schwager and Linda Winarski.