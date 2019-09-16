Resignations, new hires lead Farwell agendas

September 16, 2019

Middle school Science teacher Angel Raymond

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The Farwell BOE approved four resignations at the August 19 meeting and another four at last Monday’s meeting and approved hiring an athletic trainer and a custodian at the August meeting and eight new employees at Monday’s regular meeting.



The district has lost one Elementary Teacher, Margo Willey and three parapros: Kailin Glazier, Blair Williams, and LouEllen Maynard in August and three teachers – Ana Allingham, Tim Veenkant and Rebecca O’Bryant as well as Custodian Christine Eckman Monday.



At the August meeting the BOE approved hiring an athletic trainer with the Sports Boosters paying 100 percent of the cost ($8,000) for the first year. It was a one year-agreement with an option to re-evaluate at the end of the year. The Sports Boosters have said they will pay 75 percent of the cost for a second year and 50 percent for the third year, if the Board agrees to pay the $6,000 for the additional two years.



Ted Flaugher was also approved as a new Custodian in August and Monday evening the board approved hiring three teachers; Music Teacher Alora Soto, Middle School Teacher Holly Burke and Middle School Teacher Angel Raymond; three paraprofessionals including Crystal Music, Savannah Emmendorfer and Melody Kenny; Custodian Tracey Shapter and Bus Driver Lesa Boshears.



Other August business included approval of a motion to borrow $2,400,000 in anticipation of State Aid; a presentation by Superintendent Steven Scoville on long range planning; and two closed sessions for student discipline.



At Monday’s meeting the board approved three donations: $3,564 for equipment at the athletic complex from the Sports Boosters; $201.93 from the Detroit Regional Chamber –Donors Choose Organization; and $1,000 from the Kerwin and Maxine Paesens Memorial Fund for High School supplies.



The board also approved an overnight trip for High School Volleyball next weekend and monthly operational invoices totaling $373,289.40.

Superintendent Scoville also noted that they still don’t have budget figures from the State. “We believe $100 to $180 will be added to the State allowance but we adopted a ‘flat’ budget,” he said. The deadline for the State budget is October 1, he added.

