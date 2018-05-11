Rev. Cook named Interim Minister at Clare church

May 11, 2018

The Clare Congregational United Church of Christ (The Dome) has entered into an agreement with the Rev. Ron Cook to serve as an Interim Minister starting May 7th. Rev Ron Cook was born in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.

After 5 years as a technician with the Australian Government he trained to be a minister and was ordained into the Uniting Church in Australia in 1978. He served 4 parishes in Australia and also a United Methodist charge in Ohio in the early 1990s.

After over 26 years of marriage to his first wife, she died of cancer. They have 3 daughters who live one each in Australia, England, and Michigan. He has 6 grandchildren. In 2000 he came to the USA to marry Lisa who is a United Methodist minister currently serving at Sanford near Midland. Lisa has a son who lives near Mt Pleasant.



Ron enjoys riding his BMW motorcycle with the Saginaw Valley BMW Riders and also the BMW Riders of Tampa Bay in Florida. For the past 3 winters he has worked with Habitat building houses mostly in Dade City, Florida for 5 or so months each time. He and Lisa have an RV which he takes down there to live in. He likes murder mysteries, especially the overseas ones and reads them in his spare time and also watches them on Netflix and MHZChoice. He loves to watch the game of cricket from all around the world. He enjoys singing and especially helping congregations to sing a wide range of music.

After serving the Congregational Church in Harrison for 2 years he retired but has come out of retirement to spend time with the Congregational Church here in Clare working part time as an Intentional Interim Minister. He has served 5 UCC Churches, 3 United Methodist Churches, and 2 Presbyterian (USA) churches as an Intentional Interim Minister.

“I look forward to helping this congregation to consider the possibilities that lie before it. Together we will sing our faith and ponder what God requires of us.”