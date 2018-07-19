Ride for Freedom to raise funds for vets

July 19, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Motorcycles from all over are encouraged to join Saturday’s “Ride For Freedom, a motorcycle charity run to help raise money for a Vietnam War statue at Freedom Park.

The starting point for the run is the Trails End Pub at 10141 N. Finley Lake Avenue, Harrison. Those who registered by July 6th will get a Ride T-Shirt on Saturday. Cost is $20 and riders can also register on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. when the ride begins.

The 135 mile ride begins and ends at the Trails End Pub and all other pleated vehicles are welcome to participate as well.

Maye Tessner-Rood has been organizing fundraisers to purchase military statues for the Freedom Park in Harrison over the past three years. Her efforts are separate from the Veteran’s Administration fundraisers, but she volunteers and supports the VA fundraisers for maintaining the Veterans’ Freedom Park as well.

She said, “I am proud to say that on Veterans’ Day 2017 we were able to unveil our first two statues: the Soldier’s Cross and a WWII Statue.” She added, “It took a village to raise enough money, but our village stepped up to the plate to meet the challenge. It has been the communities that have brought about our success.”

Rood said, “When we started the statue project we were looking at a 5-8 year goal to purchase the first three statues, but because of your generosity, we have purchased the third statue which will be unveiled during the Freedom Ride.”

Saturday’s Freedom Ride will travel to all of the four counties that the Freedom Park honors. Rood said, “It is our wish to include all American Legion Riders, VFW’s, Forgotten Eagles, DAV’s, all service clubs, First responders, businesses and of course all the public across Michigan and the nation that would like to participate.” The ride will take place rain or shine.

One stop along the way will be at the Freedom Park where the third statue, “The Korean War statue” will be unveiled. The Freedom Ride will “Ride With Pride” through Mid-Michigan to show support for our veterans and serving military.

The Route, 135 miles, will head east to White Star, south to Midland, west to Mt. Pleasant and back north through Harrison and will wind up at Trails End Pub by 7 p.m. where entertainment, auctions and more fun is scheduled.

Donations are also welcome.