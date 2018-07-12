Road Commission completes Farwell paving project

July 12, 2018

By John Raffel

Correspondent

Clare County’s Deepak Gupta, road commission engineer-manager, reports this summer has been a busy one.

“Recently, we unveiled our large construction program to multiple township officials and citizens,” Gupta said. “We continue to be pleased with the engagement and feedback from our community partners. The 2018 construction season is off to a great start, considering an unusually late winter. Our frost restrictions stayed in place longer due to frozen ground, resulting in excessive flooding during the heavy spring rains. Our road crew has worked very hard repairing many washouts and replacing culverts. Washout repair is about 95 percent complete, but unfortunately this has put us a month behind our typical construction season.”

On paving work, “we look forward to completing our asphalt paving projects, of which 6.9 of the 9.5 miles have been completed,” Gupta said. “We have completed the urban federally funded partnership project with the Village of Farwell. This work includes both the Old State Road asphalt overlay for 4.1 miles and Surrey Road chip seal work.

“The M-61 MDOT milling and asphalt paving project west of the City of Harrison, for 14.34 miles, is targeted for August or September construction. The project is located between Osceola County Line to the City of Harrison at a cost of $1.88 million. We have completed 35.3 miles of chip seal work. Our goal on the primary paved system is zero potholes, which will achieved by the end of this construction season.”

Gupta added 25.35 miles of crack sealing in Winterfield Township and one mile in Grant Township have been finished.

“The majority of the 10.25 miles of gravel projects are in progress,” he added. “Trees have been cut and stumps are being removed. 18.25 miles of tree cutting and right of way clearing in Arthur and other townships is in progress. Our roadside grass mowing program, as well as our brush cutting operation, is in progress.

“We have made great progress so far and look forward to good weather to complete our work. Road Commission employee volunteers will be hosting an informational booth at the Clare County Fair.”

Dan Dysinger, Grant Township supervisor, sent a note to Gupta to thank him on “making our projects so far this year go smoothly. I also must commend the Clare County Road Commission on providing detail on project cost estimates and complete financial transparency in the process. I realize during this busy summer season that immediate response is difficult, but your staff has done an excellent job. Grant Township looks positive toward working on our projects in 2019.”