Robert Duane Randall

March 21, 2019

Robert Duane Randall – age 76 passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital- Ypsilanti, after a long courageous battle with health issues.

He was born on May 30, 1942 to parents Thomas Henry and Etoile Elizabeth (Clingan) Randall in Clare, Michigan. He was a proud serviceman with the United States Army, defending our country for 6 years with tours that included Germany, and Vietnam.

He was decorated with a National Defense Service Medal as well as a Good Conduct Medal. He was married to Claudia Jean Woodcraft and the two of them began building their life together which included raising a son and two daughters.

Bob made his career as a heavy equipment operator and mechanic for the Clare County Road Commission, retiring after 30 years of service. Bob served as a member of the Garfield Township Fire Department, owned Bob’s Garage; was a member of the Lake Wilson-Blackmer DAV Post and the American Legion.

He loved hunting, camping, and gardening.

A funeral service is planned for Wednesday, March 20th, 2019 at 11AM at the Lake Baptist Church, 9144 Gibson Ave., Lake, MI, with Pastor Terry Hose officiating. Bob will be laid to rest in Garfield Township Cemetery.

Family and friends may gather and visit on Tuesday from 2 to 8PM at the Campbell-Stocking Funeral Home in Farwell and again at Lake Baptist Church from 10AM until the time of service at 11AM.

Bob is survived by his wife of 49 years; Claudia, a son Jeffrey T. Randall of CO, two daughters; Dawn Dikes and husband Dale of Waterford, Dana Humphrey and husband Steven of Farwell, eleven grandchildren; Ashley (Joe), Megan (Peter), Zachary (Nicole), Dustin, Brianna, Natalie, Jason (Rachael), Samuel, Nathaniel, Nicholas and Gabi, ten great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, brother Bill and wife Carol Randall of Coleman, two sisters Nancy Bader of TN, Patsy Fetters and husband Larry of TX, and many more family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Mary Moose of Clare and his beloved dog “Pugsley”.

Please consider Memorial donations to Lake DAV or the Lake Baptist Church. Envelopes will be made available at the funeral home. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.CampbellStocking.com