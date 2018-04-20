Robinette, Harrington arrested on multiple drug counts

April 20, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

When a Gladwin County deputy attempted to investigate a “suspicious vehicle” on Lakeview Drive last Saturday, the driver pulled into a driveway he and two passengers fled when they saw the deputy.

The incident was reported around 9 a.m. April 14th.

One occupant, a 19-year-old Gladwin man was found inside a nearby residence.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, Brandon Robinette, 23 of Gladwin, was found hiding in the lake near a dock.

The third suspect, Koly Harrington, 22 of Gladwin was found hiding inside a shed.

Robinette and Harrington had open warrants for their arrest out of Gladwin County. They said they

had run to avoid arrest on the warrants, but deputies recovered a mobile meth lab from the vehicle the three men were in, which included methamphetamine, marijuana and components to manufacture meth using the one pot method.

Marijuana was also recovered from the residence that the 19-year-old was found in.

Robinette and Harrington were charged with multiple count drug warrants including the charge of operating or maintaining a lab involving meth.

The 19-year-old, whose name was not released, was charged with possession of marijuana and is scheduled for arraignment April 25th. His bond was set at $3,000 cash surety/ten percent by 80th District Court.

Robinette’s bond was set in the amount of $200,000 cash surety/ten percent.

Harrington’s bond was set in the amount of $150,000 cash surety/ten percent.

Gladwin deputies were assisted at the scene by Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officers and by two troopers from the West Branch Michigan State Police Post.

The investigation is still ongoing with additional charges possible.