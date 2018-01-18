Robotics team tells BOE they are ready to compete

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Clare has a brand new Robotics Team, Clare Chaos Theory #7109, which is getting ready for their first competition March 8 in Waterford.

High School Science Teacher Jamie Winkler – who coaches and co-sponsors the team with a parent, Assistant Coach Doug Lance – introduced some of the 20 students on the new team to the Board of Education Monday evening and outlined the work so far. Lance works for MidMichigan Medical Center – Clare and is a hobby robot builder.

Winkler and the students brought in the beginnings of the robot they are in the process of building to show the board. When finished the robot will be programmed to complete a certain task in the March competition.

They have raised $24,150 through donations and two grants – one for $4,000 from FIRST of Michigan for their first competition, and a $9,000 grant from the State of Michigan plus donations from area businesses and individuals including Dow Chemical, StageRight, Ace Hardware, Alro Steel, Big Boy, JD Metal Works, Letherer Truss, Northern Dry Bulk, Northern Logistics, Tekton Tools and several private families.

Since costs for the first year are estimated at only $18,000, they have more than enough funds and are now designing and building a computer operated robot to compete against other schools across the state.

CHS Principal Matt Forsberg said, “This is the first year for our team, we are continuing to look for support in the areas of fabrication, programming and electrical wiring and circuits.”

Board members congratulated the team and coaches on their progress.

Prior to the regular meeting the board held the annual Organizational Meeting. Ben Browning and Steve Stark were voted to remain in their positions as board president and vice president respectively. Sue Murawski was chosen as board secretary, and Loren Cole was approved as treasurer. The date, time and place of the meeting will remain the same as will the agenda format, bank depository, legal services, audit services and related matters.

Since it is School Board Recognition Month, Superintendent James Walter congratulated the board, calling the stewards of the community. “We appreciate all of the time you put in,” he said.

Former board member and former president Tom Weaver was also at the meeting and added his thanks to the BOE “for their support of the schools and the time you put in for our students.”

Walter also reported that the district will be seeking bids for a new roof for parts of Clare High School, over the gym and locker rooms, and that “Tentatively, approval of a bid award will take place at the February meeting. The project is estimated at $181,000. and will take place next summer.

As part of the bond money, a project to improve the playground with new equipment both for older students and kindergarten youngsters will also be put out for bids, Walter reported. He said they are working with PlayCraft Industries and tentatively a bid award will take place at the February meeting, with a goal to start the project June 2nd.

Another project discussed at the meeting is the state-required installation of a new fire alarm system at Clare High School. Walter said Veteran’s Alarms is helping the process and that project is also hopefully to start in June. That big award is also scheduled for the February meeting.

Clare’s Business and Professional students got the go-ahead from the board to participate in the BPA State Leadership Conference competition in Grand Rapids March 15-18. Twenty-seven BPA members became eligible to compete at State during the recent regional competition. The BOE approved that event and also gave their unanimous approval for eligible students to compete at the National Leadership Conference in Dallas, Texas May 9-13.

The BPA has many, many times over the years, brought back state and national wins in many areas of the competitions.

Two new staff members were also approved by the board Monday.

Clayton Strobridge was chosen to fill the position of Dean of Students for the Clare Primary and Middle Schools and Aimee Abbot was selected for the position of Special Education Teacher at the Primary and Middle Schools.

Other business at Monday’s meeting included:

*Approval for the $86,512 purchase of a new International bus for the schools fleet from Capital City International Trucks, Inc.

*Approval of the annual evaluation of Superintendent Walter.

*A report from Walter that an agreement with CESPA (support staff) was reached January 9th. The agreement addresses the insurance charges during unpaid leave time and adds a “grace period” during which employees will not be charged insurance, and also limits future unpaid leaves.

*Approval of the payment of December bills totaling $189,182.90.