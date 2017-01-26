Rodgers makes Dean’s List

Jaelen Rodgers of Clare has been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2016 semester at Lake Superior State University. To make the Dean’s List students must achieve a minimum of a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. Jaelen is majoring in nursing at LSSU. She is the daughter of Mimi and Rich Rodgers of Clare and is a 2013 graduate of Clare High School.

At LSSU Jaelen is an honors student, a member of the LSSU Nurses’ Association, works in the behavior modification unit at War Memorial Hospital and volunteers at a local animal shelter. Lake Superior State University is located in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, along the U.S./Canada international border.