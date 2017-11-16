Rogers City boss chosen Farwell superintendent

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

After interviewing the final two candidates, Darby Weaver on Monday and David O’Bryant on Tuesday evening this week, the Farwell Board of Education offered the new superintendent’s position to O’Bryant, and will begin contract negotiations with him early next week, according to a press release from Gary Rider, Regional President of the Michigan Leadership Institute.

The board had hired MLI earlier to head up the search for a new superintendent with a goal of having one in place by January. Rider, who was the district’s

search consultant, said, “The Board did an outstanding job of listening to feedback from the public. They followed the process diligently and worked through difficult decisions as a team.”

Board President Shari Buccilli told O’Bryant by speakerphone of the Board’s action Tuesday evening during the meeting following the two interviews.

Rider said the news “was followed by enthusiastic applause from the audience of over 40 who were in attendance.”

He said O’Bryant responded with, “I am amazed by the support of the Farwell Board, staff and community and I am grateful for this opportunity.”

In an email Wednesday, O’Bryant said, “I am honored at the support I’ve received from the Farewell Board of Education after being unanimously approved for the position of Superintendent of Schools. I will be at the district Monday, November 20th to begin the process of negotiating a contract and will take that opportunity to introduce my wife and children to the team and the community. As a graduate of Evart High School, I look forward to returning to my roots and introducing my family to the wonderful opportunities central Michigan has to offer.”

The finalist interviews this week followed a series of day-long meetings with community members, staff and administrators.

O’Bryant continued, “I would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone that attended the Candidate Forums. It was a great opportunity to learn from everyone the positives of the district and for them to share some of the concerns. The process mimicked my anticipation of my first 90 days as I will be spending a lot of time listening to everyone’s story while developing a plan of needs for the district. I would also like to thank everyone that attended the interview portion as this speaks to how important the school is to the community as a whole.”

Buccilli said “David (O’Bryant) is a great fit for the candidate profile we developed and he made an excellent impression on those he met with during the process. We were very lucky to have two outstanding finalists, each with great skills and talents, but in the end Mr. O’Bryant was clearly the best fit for what our district and community needs. We all look forward to working with him to move our district forward.”

O’Bryant added, “To the district of Farwell I bring a lot of leadership experience. I have been the superintendent [of Rogers City Area Schools] for 2 years and a sixth through 12th grade principal for five years prior to that. I have been the supervisor of Transportation, Custodial/Maintenance for seven years and I also spent three years as the Athletic Director. I obtained my Bachelors of Science from Ferris State University in General Science and Mathematics. My Master’s degree was from Grand Valley State University in Educational Leadership. After completion of the Educational Leadership program at Grand Valley I applied for, and was granted, an Administrator Certificate from the State of Michigan.”