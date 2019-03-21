Ronald James Umphrey

March 21, 2019

Ronald James Umphrey, 80, died Friday, March 15, 2019.

“I have lived a life that most people could only dream of and I feel like I’m the luckiest man to ever walk the face of the earth” are the words Ron made sure his family heard on a regular basis.

He is lovingly remembered by his children Bryan (Cindy) Umphrey and Amy (Dan) Byrne, nine grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. Sister’s Elaine (Earl) Davis, Arlene (Larry) Sevilla and many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by the love of his life Patricia Ann Umphrey and son Todd Michael Umphrey, of whom he was so proud.

He was born and raised in Bentley, Michigan, while wintering in Wabasso, Florida as a youngster. Some of Ron’s fondest childhood memories were working on the family farm when the weather was warm, and in the family’s orange grove and fishing the Sebastian Inlet when the weather turned cold.

After graduation and serving in the Army, Ron had the opportunity to join the Ypsilanti Police Dept. where he served several years before taking a job in the Clare area with Consumers Power Company where he enjoyed working every day for 35 years until he retired. Many times Ron referenced the fact that he had always dreamed of being a teacher. Even though this never became a reality by title, he taught by example his entire life the importance of honesty, always lending a hand to others in need and by his unwavering work ethics that taught us the importance of being proud of what you do and always doing the best job possible.

Ron was an avid hunter, and fisherman and always looked forward to the chance to include family and friends on his trips, creating memories and laughter that will last a lifetime. He loved all sports, and was the Dad, Grandpa, and all around spectator that could always be spotted on the sideline or in the stands at any and every event.

Per Ron’s wishes cremation has taken place and he will be remembered with a private burial. Ron was always a very proud supporter of the Harrison Hornets Sports Boosters Program and if you wish to make a donation in his memory that would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Memorials may be addressed to the Harrison Sports Boosters, 224 W. Main Street, Harrison, Michigan 48625. Arrangements were handled by the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home. On-line guestbook at www.stephenson-wyman.com