Rosebush man stabbed in Mt Pleasant fight

May 31, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Baylee Evans, 19 of Mt. Pleasant is behind bars on charges stemming from a stabbing during a fight with a 17-year-old Rosebush man early Wednesday morning

in Mt. Pleasant’s Mill Pond Park.

Mt. Pleasant Police were called to the park around 4:16 a.m., Information Officer Jeff Browne said in a release.

He reported several people were in the park when an argument between two females led to a fight. Because of the fight, Evans got into a separate fight with the Rosebush teen, who stood up saying he had been stabbed and was bleeding from the abdomen.

Evans and one of the females left the park. Investigators identified Evans as the suspect. He was found at a Union Township residence where he was arrested without incident.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for multiple wounds. He was later transferred to another hospital for his injuries.

Browne reported that the victim is currently in stable condition and was still receiving treatment.

Evans was lodged at the Isabella County Jail and arraigned on charges of Assault with great bodily harm less than murder; carrying a concealed weapon; assault with a dangerous weapon and simple assault.

His bond was set at $30,000/ten percent.

Mt. Pleasant Police officers were assisted at the scent by the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department, the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office, the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police and Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service.

Evans remains lodged at the jail.