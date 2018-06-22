Rotarians tour Zambian water projects

On June 1, a team of three Mt Pleasant Rotarians plus a member of a Saginaw Rotary Club travelled to Ndola, Zambia to inspect the four water projects there sponsored by the Mt Pleasant Club. Current Club President Carol Santini, Eileen Jennings, and Tom Miles, along with Alan Ells, met with the leaders of the Ndola-Mukuba Rotary Club who oversaw the projects.



Over the last 10 years, the Mt Pleasant Rotary has sponsored 4 boreholes that provide clean water to institutions in the Ndola region of Zambia. One borehole was drilled at the Chondwe Open Air Prison; the other three were drilled at regional schools. The lastest project, at the 2500-student Chiwala Technical School also included remodeling the bathrooms and starting a computer literacy program.

During its relationship with the Ndola-Mukuba Rotary Club, the Mt Pleasant club has also sponsored a mid-wife certification program to combat the high infant mortality rates in the country.