Rotary donates to backpack kids

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Kids from the Backpack Program in Clare each got an unexpected Christmas surprise thanks to some very special donations last month.

Backpack Program committee member Maggie Zinser said, “The Rotary Club in Clare really did an awesome thing. They took names of every child in the Backpack Program and went out and purchased gifts for everyone.”

When Clare Rotary President Renee Doherty heard about what the Backpack program in Clare has been doing to help students out, the Clare organization decided they wanted to help out too with some Christmas presents for each of the youngsters.

Eighteen Cabbage Patch dolls had been donated to the Backpack Program by Katie Schroeder-Muma for the Primary and Middle School kids. Twenty-two were needed for the girls, so Renee provided more dolls and the Rotarians chipped in funds to purchase a $15 Lego set for each of the boys in the program.

Then Rotarians each picked a family and bought gifts for the children of that family for Christmas.

And, they did it all at just one meeting in December. The gifts were taken to the schools and distributed on the last day before the Christmas break, Doherty said.

“It took me two carloads to get all the gifts delivered,” Zinser said. “They (Rotary) went above and beyond with this.”

Maggie said, “This was such a huge thing for these kids. Some were clothes, some were toys, but just getting a beautifully wrapped gift was I am sure more than what they expected.”

She continued, “I cannot tell you how great this community is and without the many people who have donated from their personal accounts and their business accounts and how much it is appreciated. I even have a new facility that was donated FREE OF CHARGE with heat and lights from Jim Paetschow.”

Margaret Zinser and two other volunteers, Kris Hubel and Keri Smith, have been filling “backpacks” with weekend meals for Clare Primary and Middle School youngsters who might not get a nutritious meal on the weekends otherwise.

This is the third year for the Clare Area Backpack Program. Zinser said, “I started after watching a PBS program about it in McBain. I checked into the school to ask if Clare had such a need. To my surprise, we sure did.”

She said she started filling backpacks in October that year. The ladies from the program have been filling backpacks for 82 kids every week this year.