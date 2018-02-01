Rynearson calls SOU event ‘experience of a lifetime’

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Attending President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address as a guest of Congressman John Moolenaar was the “experience of a lifetime,” Cops and Doughnuts co-owner and President Greg Rynearson said in a Facebook post this week.

A retired Clare police officer and one of nine local officers who banded together several years ago to save Clare’s more than 100-year-old Bakery from closing, Rynearson attended the national event loaded down with specially made doughnuts, including a batch of tongue-in-cheek Trump-inspired “combover cookies,” which were delivered on Capitol Hill before President Trump’s speech. The “combover” is a vanilla treat decorated with straw-yellow icing in the style of the president’s coif.

Congressman Moolenaar said in a release this week that he invited Rynearson because Cops and Doughnuts has been part of the Clare comeback. Where there were once empty storefronts, there are now small businesses. He said, “It was outstanding to have Ryno (Rynearson’s nickname) attend as my guest for the State of the Union and to honor the great work that is being done in Clare to help the community.”

Rynearson said, “You know, no matter who is president, it is an honor to go to the State of the Union. It was special to see our nation’s leaders including the Cabinet and Supreme Court, and to see other special guests including folks from law enforcement and small business. It was truly something special that I will never forget.”

Congressman Moolenaar said in a release this week, “President Trump’s speech tonight highlighted America’s strong economy including tax reform which is creating lower taxes, higher paychecks, and better benefits. Simply put tax reform is putting more money in the pockets of Michigan residents.”

He continued, “The president also mentioned important issues for our country including immigration and national security. He said, “In the weeks and months ahead, I will be working on these issues as well as improving our infrastructure, fighting the opioid crisis and supporting our rural communities.”