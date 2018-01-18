Rynearson tells City he will attend State of Union

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Former Police Officer and President of Clare’s Cops and Doughnuts Greg Rynearson told the Clare City Commission Monday that he has been invited to be Congressman John Moolenaar’s guest at the upcoming State of the Union address in Washington D.C.

In a press release from Moolenaar, the Congressman said, “Main Street in Clare has made a comeback and Cops & Doughnuts has been a big part of that. They’re growing a business here in northern Michigan and doing good work in the community.”

Rynearson said, “It will be a special honor to attend the State of the Union. We’re proud of the work we’re doing here in Clare and we’re proud of our town. When we started the shop I don’t think we ever thought it would get this big, but hard work pays off and we have been able to give back to our community. That’s the American Dream.”

Cops & Doughnuts has been featured in numerous national media outlets including this month’s issue of Kiplinger’s, where the company is highlighted as a small business success story.

Rynearson will attend the event in uniform, he told the board, saying how “truly honored” he is to be selected, one of only a couple of hundred from our Congressional District to be invited by a Congressman to attend the event over the years. “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity,” he said.

In a Facebook post Congressman Moolenaar said he had invited Rynearson “as a great example of a business [Cops and Doughnuts] really bringing life to downtown Clare,” and that he wants to “highlight the national attention,” it has generated.

The State of the Union address is scheduled for January 30th at 9 p.m.

The Commission also honored Stacey Pechacek, assistant deputy clerk, who is leaving to take a position with the Clare County Clerk’s office. Pechacek has been with the City for over two years.

Hibl said in his agenda report, “She has been a phenomenal, top-notch employee and an absolute asset to the City.”

In his City Manager’s Report, Hibl noted that this year’s Officers of the Year are Officer Jeremy McGraw and Reserve Officer Travis Gilmore. “We intend to ask the City Commission to formally recognize both officers at a future scheduled meeting in late March or early April when Officer Gimore is available.”

In other business at the Clare Commission meeting Monday:

*Approval was given to renew the First Advantage Enterprise Screening Corporation services contract to provide screening for employees required to have a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL). The contract is required to remain in compliance with Michigan Department of Transportation drug test requirements.

*The Commission approved an amendment to a software purchase agreement for the Clare Police Department for report writing and archiving police reports and records. The purchase, approved last July, came in slightly higher, so the amount approved was increased by $318 to a total of $7,518.

*The approval of bills totaling $62,812.82.