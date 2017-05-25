Saginaw man pleads guilty to robbery

By Pat Maurer

Rodney Carl Milton pled guilty Thursday, May 18 to the January 16 armed robbery of the Sunrise gas station in Harrison.

Clare County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene and told by a clerk at the gas station that she had just been robbed at gun point by what she believed to be a male subject. The clerk was not injured.

Milton, 18 of Saginaw and a woman, Kayla Young, 18, were stopped and arrested shortly after the robbery, which was reported around 3:26 a.m. that day.

The two were in a vehicle heading west on M61 when the deputy spotted them. When the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspects sped up while police began a pursuit. The vehicle turned south on Harding Avenue and stopped near Clarence. The two were taken into custody without incident, a press release said.

Deputies seized the stolen cash along with a handgun and short-barrelled assault-style rifle.

Milton pled guilty to armed robbery, using a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a short-barrel shotgun, fleeing police and possession of marijuana, Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis said.

He will be sentenced on June 26.