Salaries go up for Grant Twp. officials

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

At the regular meeting following a Public Hearing the Grant Township Board approved four resolutions setting new salaries for Board members.

The Township Supervisor’s salary for 2018-19 will be $1,007.81 base and $275.00 hall maintenance monthly, compared to the 2017-18 rate of $924.51 base and $250.00 maintenance.

The Township Clerk’s 2018-19 monthly base will be $1,533, compared to $1,449.96 in 2017-18.

The Township Treasurer’s monthly base will be $1,143 plus $1.85 per parcel for summer tax collection. The 2017-18 base rate is $1,059.00 plus $1.85 per parcel for summer tax collection.

The Township Trustees will increase to $212 monthly from $162.

In an email Wednesday, Dysinger explained, “Last year we did a salary comparison and found we were way below the averages based on population and tax base/parcel numbers. Instead of increasing by the larger amount last year to bring salaries in line we decided to split the increases over a two year period.

Officer salaries in 2019-2020 will see inflationary increases. The Township Clerk and Treasurer pay is nearly identical. All other Township wages, such as election workers and Board of Review members should see a 2.1% increase in pay for 2018/2019, this keeps pay in alignment with inflation. The final numbers will be decided in March during the budget process.”

Other business at the regular meeting following the Public Hearing included:

*A reminder of the Board of Review dates: The Organizational Meeting on March 6; Board of Review on March 12th from 9 a.m. to noon and 6 to 9 p.m.

*A report from Commissioner Leonard Strouse that the next County meeting, February 21, should be interesting since the board has been getting letters about the proposed Little Tobacco Drain Project.

*Information from Supervisor Dan Dysinger that he will be meeting with the Clare County Road Commission to determine the scope of road projects for the coming season.

*A report from Clare County Deputy Steve Sentz about the new year-round weight limit enforcement efforts. He said $28,000 in fines were assessed in the past year, and that the year-round enforcement had led to fewer weight limit violations.

*A complaint from resident Andy Coblentz who is having difficulties getting deliveries because of the road restrictions that force drivers to “back up” to come around a corner. “This could put me out of business,” he said. Dysinger urged him to contact the enforcement officer about the matter.

*A report from Dysinger about progress on the Lawsuit filed by TMCG (Taxpayers for Michigan Constitutional Government), which has filed a lawsuit against the State for spending/funding shift in revenue sharing, state allotments to Charter Schools and unfunded State Mandates. Grant Township is one of the many municipalities included in the lawsuit.

*A reminder that Budget workshops are scheduled for March 20, and 27 at 7 p.m. with a Public Hearing to adopt the 2018-19 budget on the 27th. April 10 is set for the Annual Township meeting at 7 p.m.

*The approval of bills totaling $17,836.65.