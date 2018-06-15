Saline confiscates chevy dealer plate, alleges scam

June 15, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

An internet post by the Saline Post June 8 reports that “The City of Saline is going after a Clare, Mich. Chevrolet dealership for allowing a University of Michigan Athletics employees to use vehicles with dealer plates on a regular basis.”

McGuire’s Chevrolet owner Tom Kleinhardt said the incident on May 6th involved an assistant coach for women’s basketball who was pulled over allegedly for speeding. Kleinhardt said he had talked with the woman who told him she wasn’t speeding. He said she didn’t receive a citation or even a warning, but during the traffic stop Saline Officer Boulter confiscated her license plate before letting her continue her travels.

Before allowing her to leave, the officer also reportedly informed her that the paper from U of M that listed the self-insurance through the university was not valid and that the insurance information from McGuire’s had expired last October.

“He let her drive away without a license plate,” Kleinhardt said. “I don’t think that was right.”

The Saline Post said that Boulter reported that “he stops dealer-owned vehicles driven by university employees two or three times a month.” The Post said his report included, “that the Secretary of State official asked Saline Police to continue to confiscate dealer plates and issue citations for no insurance.”

Kleinhardt said in an interview Tuesday that he has not received a citation or violation or any contact from the City about the matter. “This happened more than a month ago,” he said.

He said that he contacted the police when he found out about the traffic stop and sent information to them showing that the vehicle is insured through McGuire’s. “She just had the wrong insurance card. We had sent her a new one.”

The Saline Post said the officer claimed in the police report that it was “a scam…to avoid paying registration fees, taxes and insurance…” The post also said the Secretary of State had been notified.

It was not “a scam,” Kleinhardt said. “It was simply a misdemeanor violation we were issued by the SOS for the incorrect use of a dealer plate, which was corrected even before we were contacted by the Secretary of State’s office.”

They (the City of Saline) are making this into a pretty big deal when it’s really only a discretionary matter.” He continued, “The city has taken it on themselves to inforce improper use of dealer plates.”

He said the police department had told him they (McGuire’s) were the first (and only) dealership to have their license plate confiscated for this type of violation.

Kleinhart said the vehicle, which is leased by him and owned by General Motors (one of two courtesy vehicles provided for use by the University of Michigan Athletics), is self-insured through the University and also insured by the dealership where the vehicle is registered. “We pay taxes and carry insurance on the vehicles,” he added. “If they (the city) had done their ‘due diligence,’ they would have found that out.”

He said the incorrect license plate was replaced right away.

Kleinhart said the dealership has been providing courtesy cars for 30 years to the U of M through a program that many state dealerships participate in. “Over the years we have been in this program with the U of M, Michigan State University and Central Michigan University,” he said.

“It’s a commonly used program throughout the state,” he added.