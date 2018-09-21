Sanford couple die in Pere Marquette crash

September 21, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A Sanford couple, Leroy Bass, 81 and Shirley Bass, 83, both died Monday following a collision just east of Clare between their 2014 Ford Fusion and a 2003 Chevy Trail Blazer.

A release from Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main, said deputies responded to the two-vehicle accident on the corner of Pere Marquette (Old US-10) and Leaton Road September 17th around 11:15 a.m.

Main said “Preliminary findings from the accident indicate that the driver of the Trail Blazer, Cathlyn Conaway of Clare failed to stop at the signed intersection.”

Conaway was northbound on Leaton when she failed to stop at the intersection. The Bass vehicle was westbound on Pere Marquette when the accident happened.

Conaway and a passenger in the Trail Blazer were taken to MidMichigan Medical Center’s Emergency room for non-life threatening injuries, Main said.

Assisting at the scene were Mobile Medical Ambulance Service, the Clare Fire Department, and Surrey Township Fire Department.

Clare Fire Chief Jim Chapman said the department was on the scene for about three hours. “There have been repeated fatal accidents at that location,” he said, adding, “That is the fifth fatal accident at that intersection in the last ten years. Something needs to be done.”

A report of the accident will be sent to the Isabella County Prosecutor for review, Main said.