Sausage thief gets 3 to 20 years

November 21, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Crystal Meranda of Harrison was sentenced Monday for a home invasion earlier this year.

A post from Michelle Ambrozaitis said she was arrested on the charges after an investigation by the Clare County Sheriff’s Office July 8th.

Reportedly she had entered a home in the early morning hours and was caught removing packages of sausages from their freezer by the homeowners.

She pled guilty to home invasion first degree on October 19.

Circuit Court Judge Thomas R. Evans sentenced her to prison for three to 20 years with credit for 134 days served. Another case pending against Meranda was dismissed as part of the plea agreement, Ambrozaitis said.

She was also ordered to pay $1,698 in fines, costs and court appointed attorney fees.