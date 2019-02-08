Scherbaty sentenced for meth possession

February 8, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Ryan Andrew Scherbaty, of Lake, was sentenced January 29th to serve 23 months to 20 years in prison by Judge Roy Mienk January 29th for his second offense

of possession of methamphetamine and to 24 months to eight years for the illegal use of a financial transaction device. He will get credit for 82 days served for the meth charges and 48 days credit on the 24 months to eight years sentence.

Scherbaty pled guilty a January 3rd to the meth charges and no-contest to the illegal use of a financial transaction device. Both cases resulted from an investigation by the Clare County Sheriff’s Office.

A habitual offender, Sherbaty was also jailed in April of 2013 on the larceny of guns from a Garfield Township pole building.