School building needs outlined at Clare BOE

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Clare School District Director Of Operations Owen Malson gave a lengthy power point presentation Monday evening on the district facilities and the potential district long-term projects and purchases.

Malson said several projects will be needed in the next five to ten years, with the buildings roofs topping the list of needs.

He said flat roofs are no longer recommended. “We should in the future consider a pitched roof which would allow water to drain away,” he said.

He said some of the buildings’ roofs are beginning to crack and some have standing water on them which leads to mildew and leaks.“ He said a “patch and seal” project as needed would be good for another seven to ten years, but eventually they will have to be replaced.

He said the exterior brick is deteriorating on the Middle School and that water could get into the gym. “That is an easy fix,” he said, “It needs caulk.

Malson said the heating and cooling units on the roofs are “on borrowed time.”

He added that they are looking at ways to cut down an existing 1,000 gallon hot water tank to 200 gallons. That much isn’t needed anymore, he said. “We don’t need to keep 1,000 gallons of hot water on hand.”

Another item he outlined was the new regulation limiting the “gap” on bleachers to 4”. The baseball bleachers on the east side of Brookwood and the football bleacher on the west side are not in compliance, but they can be fixed, Malson said. Any new bleachers purchased will have to comply with the safety regulation.

Superintendent Jim Walter said they are working on a three, five and ten year plan to upgrade facilities.

In another matter, the board approved the annual audit following a presentation by Derek Miller of Roslund, Prestage and Company.

Miller said the board’s expenditures for 2017 were $13,614,697 compared to the previous year’s total of $13,272,548. Of that total salaries and wages totaled 48.4 percent and fringe benefits 32.4 percent for a total of $10,991,248, slightly less than the previous year.

Miller reported that final budgeted revenues were $508,463 more than the original budget due mainly to the increase in the student count and resulting state aid. The actual revenues were $12,289 more than the final budgeted revenues.

In his report to the board, Walter said “A first time robotics team is being established.” He said playground updates will happen next summer as part of the bond money.

He also lauded the work of former business manager Lynn Graham, who has been working as a mentor of Walter and the new business manager Amber Kruskamp for the past ten months. Every board member praised Graham for her years of sterling work with the district.

Other business at Monday’s regular meeting included:

*The approval of a student trip to Peru during spring break (March 22 to April 2). Four student and five adults will take the trip, Spanish Teacher Lori Schmidt said.

*The approval of bills totaling $138,221.46.