School closures mount as ugly weather continues

February 14, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Area school closings have been adding up. As of Wednesday, Clare had accumulated 17 closures due to weather; while Farwell and Harrison had closed for 18 days.

Over the past three weeks, area schools had only been open for two days because of the recurring winter storms.

This week it was Winter Storm Maya that blasted across the Midwest with snow, icy roads and chilly weather, postponing classes Mid Michigan College as well both Tuesday and Wednesday morning and delaying Central Michigan University classes Tuesday.

Tuesday Clare Police Chief Brian Gregory urged drivers to “stay home unless it was absolutely necessary to travel. He reported that there had been one accident in the city due to slippery roads.

A post Tuesday afternoon by Clare Emergency Management Director Jerry Becker said the National Weather Service of Grand Rapids was predicting “hazardous travel through Wednesday morning with some ice accumulation possible gusty winds and accumulating snow.

Tuesday afternoon Becker said, “As for today’s current situation here in Clare County we have had several slide offs and some fender bender accidents, Nothing severe at this time. We should see storm totals in our area around 8” with winds coming in tonight and through tomorrow of gusts 30mph+ which will mean blowing and drifting.”

He continued, “I met with Senior Services Director Lori Phelps before the storm and she prepped her crews to deliver additional meals in preparation of this event, County Schools are closed and Mid-Michigan College delayed today until 11:00AM but then chose to close for the day.

Currently we have no reported power outages, Traffic on the roadways is slow due to the snow and icy conditions.”

A Winter Storm Warning Tuesday morning was downgraded to a winter storm advisory by afternoon, Becker said.

The National Weather Service predicted, “Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting 35 to 40 mph. in portions of central and west central Michigan until 1 p.m. Wednesday.

By Wednesday afternoon just over eight inches of snow was measured in Clare.

They cautioned, “Plan on slippery road conditions and low visibility during the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. Blowing snow is expected tonight and into Wednesday morning, especially on north to south oriented roadways.

When Maya hit the area around midnight Monday through Tuesday morning, Clare County got another 4-5 inches of snow and some areas were hit by freezing rain. The storm closed down the Mackinaw Bridge after a multi-car crash around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Early Tuesday afternoon the area got a respite from the storm although a second round of winter was expected beginning in the afternoon and dropping another 1-3 inches in this area, 5 to 8 inches on the western side of Michigan and 6 to 10 inches on the east side.

While winds of 20-35 mph were blowing from the east Tuesday morning, by early Wednesday morning these strong gusts would be coming from the west. Wind speeds are expected to range between 20 and 35 mph, with some gusts exceeding 40 mph near any lakeshore.

A MLive post by Lauren Gibbons said legislation introduced by Michigan Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich of Flint is in the works to “not count any snow days that occur during a state of emergency.” He was also working on a plan to forgive any days over the limit for all public school districts this year due to extreme weather the article said. State Rep Ben Frederick of Owosso was working on a similar measure to hold school districts harmless for closures during a declared state of emergency.

Michigan schools only have a six day limit for closures due to weather or emergencies. Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for the whole state in late January.

And more bad weather may be on the way with a new winter storm hitting the west coast Tuesday. More storms are expected over the next two weeks.

The AccuWeather forecast for the area was calling for temperatures in the high 20s through the weekend and all next week with more snow flurries possible.