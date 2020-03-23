Area School Set Up to Feed Students

March 23, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

School kids in Clare County will have meals available during their forced three-week vacation due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



Clare, Harrison and Farwell are providing meals for youngsters who regularly depend on school meals and might otherwise go hungry.



Clare Public Schools and Chartwells Food Service are working on assisting families by providing meals to children up to age 18 (age 26 with disability). They are offering two meals per child per day for 3-4 days at a time, available for pickup on Thursdays and Mondays, beginning Thursday, March 19th.



Parents will be able to pick up meals in the loop east of the middle school gym curbside (no entry into the building, no need to exit your car). Pickup will be available from 4-6 p.m. on these days.



In order to plan effectively for the right amount of food and staff on hand to prepare, please call 989.386.1258 as soon as is possible to request the service (for accurate counting purposes only…there is no charge to families).



“Our goal is to feed kids. No ID is required to pick up meals, they are free to all children.”



A Monday post on Farwell Area Schools’ Facebook page said:



“Farwell is doing everything within our resources to help our families during this time of unprecedented school closure. Below is some information on our food distribution plan:



Beginning on Tuesday, 3-17, Farwell Area Schools will run a school bus food delivery program. These deliveries will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays for the at least the next three weeks, and may be extended if needed. They will include multiple meals.



Our buses will depart for their normal run beginning at 11:00 a.m. Your food delivery time will be approximately 5 hours later than your normal morning pick-up time. Anyone not wanting a food delivery can contact our transportation department at 989-588-9111.



One family member may pick up meals for all members of the family 18 and under. We will also include some educational resources with each delivery. We will also have links to educational resources loaded to our Facebook page and the district’s website.



We will still offer pick up at the Farwell Area Schools from 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm at the JPAC ‘Bubble’ entrance.”



Harrison Community Schools and Chartwells will be serving breakfast and lunch to all children age 18 and under (or age 26 and under with a disability) in our community at the regular bus stop locations and drop off times on Monday and Thursday afternoons each week beginning Thursday, March 19th until April 6th.



They will also be handing out meals on Monday and Thursday at the Harrison Middle School to any car that pulls up in front of the building between 4 and 6 p.m. There is no need to exit the vehicle, they said, “as we are providing curbside assistance. We will be providing breakfast and lunch for all seven days of the week on those two days.”

Share This Post Tweet