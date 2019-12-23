Clare Board Honors Fall Sports Teams, Rates Walter Effective

December 23, 2019

Varsity Football team members presented with certificates for their accomplishments this fall are pictured here with Coach Kelly Luplow. They included Joshua Gould, Matthew Hardon, Alec Hoffman, Shane Jenkins, Dawson John, Jacob Recker, Mammit Singh, Alex Warner and Beau Weldon.

Clare’s Volleyball team, including: Kathlyn Allmacher, Jenna Betts, Paige Carstensen, Sabrina Chinavare, Olivia Cook, Raegan Louch, Madisen McNeilly, Monica McPhall, Abigail Mellish, Isabella Miedzianowski, Sydney Swartz and Bailey Taylor were honored with certificates presented by JV Coach Karly Hansen.

CHS Principal presented certificates to Boys Cross Country Team members William Bell and Kaleb Schroeder.

Deanna Webb was approved as the new Primary Math Interventionist and Coach Monday evening.

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Fall sports athletes including team members in Boys Soccer, Boys Cross Country, Football, Girls’ Cross Country and Volleyball were honored at the Clare Board of Education meeting Monday evening.



High School Principal Matt Forsberg presented certificates to Boys Soccer team members Joshua Camp and Brecken Corp. Forsberg also presented certificates to Boy’s Cross-Country team members William Bell and Kaleb Schroeder.



Coach Kelly Luplow honored the fall Varsity Football Team for their accomplishments including: Gage Beckner, Jon Bouchey, Kaleb Brewer, Gavin Cantu, Tiernan Gallagher, Joshua Gould, Matthew Harton, Alec Hoffman, Shane Jenkins, Dawson John, Jonathan Kinberg, Jacob Kingsley, Jacob Recker, Dylan Schalm, Drew Schuster, Manmit Singh, Colt Smedley, Trenton Smith, Bryce Stinson, Kyle Townsend, Alex Warner, Beau Weldon, and Kyle Yost.



Girls Cross Country Coach Kyle McKown honored the team members for their accomplishments including an eighth place at State Finals and Team Academic All State. Team members honored included: Allison Boyd, Sofiah Coker, Kameron Haag, Katherine Haupt, Alexis LaPoe, Abigail Leigh, Riley Schroeder, and Hattie Veenkant.



Fall Sports Honors for the Volleyball team were presented by JV Coach Karly Hansen who named the team members including: Kathlyn Allmacher, Jenna Betts, Paige Carstensen, Sabrina Chinavare, Olivia Cook, Raegan Louch, Madisen McNeilly, Monica McPhall, Abigail Mellish, Isabelle Miedzianowski, Sydney Swartz, and Bailey Taylor.



In another matter Clare Gladwin Regional Service District President Sheryl Presler gave a presentation to the board on the new CTE (Career and Technical Education) programs and new state of the art facilities. “Our focus is preparing students for work or college with an academic and certification focus.” She noted that in the last three years $1.7 million in grant funds have provided a new agri-science program and upgraded facilities and equipment.



In his Superintendent’s Report, Jim Walter II said, “Our first ten teacher leaders have been trained as part of the Thompson Technology Grant. As the Research & Development Leaders, they have been tasked with experimenting throughout the remainder of the year and infusing the seven survival skills into their lessons.” He added, “We will train the remainder of our middle and high school teachers in the summer of 2020.



He noted, “Mrs. Deana Webb is recommended to you as our Math Intervention Teacher.” She has been teaching math at Coleman for the past several years. She is a Clare graduate and her youngsters attend Clare Public Schools.



He also introduced Brian Beebe, the new Athletic Director/Assistant Principal at CHS.



Other business at the regular meeting included administrative reports and action items:

*Approval to hire Deana Webb as the new Math Interventionist and Coach for Clare Primary School.

*Approval for a request for proposal for the purchase and installation of new bleachers at Brookwood Athletic Complex.

*Approval of NEOLA Board Policy updates.

*Approval of an Emergency Operations Plan.

*Setting the Organizational Meeting for Monday, January 20th at 6:30 p.m. in the CHS Library/Media Center.

*Approved the payment of bills for November totaling $294,328.18.



Following the regular meeting the board met in closed session to review the Superintendents annual evaluation.



Returning into open session the board approved 7-0 Jim Walter’s rating of “Effective,” and approved extending his contract for another year, through 2023.

