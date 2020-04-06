Clare, Harrison, Farwell Cancel Meetings, Farwell Board of Education Uses Zoom

April 6, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Clare, Harrison and Farwell Village have all cancelled their regular meetings next Monday, but the Farwell Board of Education will meet using the internet program ZOOM.



With the current virtual shutdown of all non-essential businesses and public groups, it makes it difficult to conduct business for municipalities, townships and Counties across the state.



Clare City Manager Ken Hibl said, “This is a week by week discussion. Although our City Charter requires two meetings each month, our attorney Jaynie Hoerauf has said that the Governor’s order [closing public meetings] supersedes ours.” He added, “All City meeting are cancelled for the time being.”



Harrison City Manager and Clerk Tracey Connelly said their first April meeting, also scheduled on the first Monday of the month, has been cancelled as well. “We have no plans at this time to hold meetings unless there’s an emergency,” she said.



Farwell Village Clerk Kayla Randle said the Village meeting scheduled for April 6th had also been canceled. She said the Village is working on a remote access program, possibly with the ZOOM application, which would allow the public to watch, although they would have to email comments to the Village in advance of the meeting.



The Open Meetings Act requires that governmental meetings be conducted with a quorum present and be accessible to the public.



To address that problem, Governor Witmer recently signed an executive order temporarily suspending parts of the Open Meetings Act (OMA) so public groups can meet electronically through April 15.

In a news release, Whitmer said, “We are taking every measure we can to mitigate the spread of coronavirus and protect Michigan families, but recognize that public bodies still have an obligation to conduct business as usual.”



She continued, “During this crisis, we must ensure that public officials can do their job to meet the needs of residents, while also ensuring the meetings remain open, accessible and transparent to the public.”

For the next few weeks, governing bodies, committees and subcommittees will be allowed to meet by video conference or phone during the virus outbreak.



Although both Clare and Harrison may be able to meet remotely, they both have chosen not to hold the regularly scheduled meetings on Monday.

Hibl said, “We will be able to hold our meetings remotely by phone if the Mayor decides to do that. The meetings would be open to the public also remotely (audio only) and we are in the process of setting up that capability now, but until a decision is made, all city meetings are cancelled for the time being.”



Connelly said, “We do have the capability to hold remote video meetings but we would only utilize it if we have to.” She said the video capability was included when the new offices were constructed. “It is hard to set up though,” she said. “Right now, we don’t have any pressing business, so the first April meeting has been cancelled.”



The governor’s order said, “The groups must still have two-way communication with the public and include a public comment period. The meeting must be posted in advance on a group’s website and include the phone number or website address so the public can virtually attend and be able to contact the public body.”



Boards of Education are excused from monthly meeting requirements, although Farwell Superintendent Steven Scoville said Wednesday, “The FAS will be holding our regularly scheduled April 6th School Board Meeting via ZOOM. We will publicize the code and contact number later this week. It will be on our website by Thursday of this week.”

