Clare Hires New Athletic Director, Assistant Principle

November 25, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The Clare Board of Education approved hiring Brian Bebee at the new CHS athletic director and assistant principal at Monday’s meeting.



Lisa Burns, Dean of Students, Instruction and Athletics submitted her resignation to the board November 1st, saying she had “accepted an administrative position in another district in order to spend more time with family and also pursue one professional goal and one personal dream.”



In his report to the board Monday, Superintendent Jim Walter said out of 21 applicants for the position of Athletic Director and Assistant HS Principal, 15 were selected to give a digital presentation; five were interviewed and the five were narrowed down to two finalists.



He said Bebee, of the Ravenna area, was the final selection. He is a high school/middle school teacher and teaches advanced lifting, a basic PE course and 8th grade PE at White Pigeon High School; formerly served as English/Computer Science teacher and Varsity Girls’ Basketball Coach at Montague Area Public Schools and was an English Teacher at Sturgis High School and Varsity Girls’ Basketball Coach, JV Boys’ Golf Coach, Assistant Varsity Girls’ Tennis Coach, and Assistant Varsity Football Coach and helped establish a Middle School Basketball program. He has a Bachelor’s Degree with a major in Education and a minor in Physical Education from Grand Valley State University and a Master’s Degree with an emphasis in student retention from Heidelberg College.



He will begin his duties December 16th.



In another matter, the board also heard a brief presentation on the 2018-19 audit by Bill Hirschman of Roslund, Prestage and Company.



Hirschman said the district got a “clean or unqualified opinion,” and that the audit presented “fairly.” The report said the School District completed this year with a combined fund balance increase of $692,730 for a total of $3,880,849 on June 30th, a number Hirschman called “very nice.” Revenues increased by $801,852 over the original budget due to the increase in students. Expenditures also increased $601,345 over the original budget due mainly to increased staffing costs. Actual expenditures were also lower than the final budgeted expenditures by $275,786 mainly in instructional area and because of the cancellation of a summer professional development program.



Following the report the BOE approved the 2018-19 audit.

*The BOE approved bills payable totaling $237,887.08; a gross payroll of $620,887.80; and a net payroll of $424,219.91

*The board approved an addendum to the Operations and Maintenance (O&M) agreement. The change sets new amounts in employees clothing allowances.

*Student Body Representative Cristian Kunse gave a report on activities planned including a Christmas Extravaganza, Adopt a Family (for Christmas) and a planned 50-50 raffle.

*Pam Mellish, president of the Education Boosters reported on a book fair starting Wednesday and continuing through next Tuesday.

*Josh Camp of the National Honor Society reported on a 34 pint blood drive and a bake sale that raised $1.,600. He said the funds will go towards dues and Adopt a Family.

*In his report Walter noted that with the number of students riding the busses, He and the Auxillio leadership are planning for the need to add a bus route to the system. Cost to add the route for the remainder of the year is $18,000 and for a full year would be $27,000.

Share This Post Tweet